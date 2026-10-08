The AI price war is heating up—and OpenAI is gaining ground on Anthropic

Ara Kharazian, an economist at finance startup Ramp, said he looked at data from his employer’s 70,000 customers in mid-September and observed that businesses were spending more on OpenAI’s models than Anthropic’s for the first time since December. But the lead was short-lived. By the end of the week, Anthropic was back on top by a slim margin. Ramp said its data set skews toward high-growth, tech-forward companies of varying sizes, with some Fortune 500 companies included. Its data omits spending by individual developers.