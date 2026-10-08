The AI price war is heating up—and OpenAI is gaining ground on Anthropic

Anthropic edged to the front of the AI race earlier this year with cutting-edge models and a coding tool that corporate America loved. By some measures, OpenAI is now hot on its heels.
Demand for Anthropic’s Claude Code was so strong in the spring that the company faced frequent outages and a computing crunch.
But businesses grappling with mounting costs as more employees experimented with artificial intelligence realized they didn’t always need the most advanced options for most tasks. Companies, which now use a variety of models, increasingly turned to low-cost, open-weight models from China for some tasks. And some Claude users balked at guardrails Anthropic put on its powerful Fable 5 model when it was released in early June.