The AI productivity boom is not here (yet)
The Economist 5 min read 24 Feb 2026, 06:27 am IST
Summary
Artificial intelligence is improving fast. Its effect on output, not so much
Artificial intelligence is advancing at startling speed. The latest models can now complete complex, hours-long tasks with little human supervision. This month one of OpenAI’s models helped derive a new result in theoretical physics. No wonder an essay declaring that “Something Big is Happening" has gone viral.
