The AI productivity boom is not here (yet)

The evidence of substantial, AI-fuelled productivity gains, however, is thin. Real GDP grew at an annualised rate of just 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 (though a government shutdown was partly to blame). And the recent gap between growth in output and employment is not especially unusual. Since 1950 the difference between the two has been at least two percentage points in nearly one-third of years. Although official figures have yet to be released, an estimate based on real GDP growth and aggregate hours worked suggests productivity growth of about 1.9% in 2025. That would be just below the long-run average of about 2% and far short of the improvements made during the internet boom of the 1990s and 2000s (see chart 1).