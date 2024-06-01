The AI revolution is already losing steam
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST
SummaryThe pace of innovation in AI is slowing, its usefulness is limited, and the cost of running it remains exorbitant
Nvidia reported eye-popping revenue last week. Elon Musk just said human-level artificial intelligence is coming next year. Big tech can’t seem to buy enough AI-powering chips. It sure seems like the AI hype train is just leaving the station, and we should all hop aboard.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less