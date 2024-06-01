The AI revolution is already losing steam

Numbers are almost impossible to come by, and estimates vary widely, but the bottom line is that for a popular service that relies on generative AI, the costs of running it far exceed the already eye-watering cost of training it. That’s because AI has to think anew every single time something is asked of it, and the resources that AI uses when it generates an answer are far larger than what it takes to, say, return a conventional search result. For an almost entirely ad-supported company like Google, which is now offering AI-generated summaries across billions of search results, analysts believe delivering AI answers on those searches will eat into the company’s margins.