Tech companies are rushing to trade their people for more chips. Some of those companies might come to regret the exchange.
The AI splurge is costing big tech its workforce
SummaryLayoffs might lift some efficiency measures, but there are other considerations.
Tech companies are rushing to trade their people for more chips. Some of those companies might come to regret the exchange.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More