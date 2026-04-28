The AI splurge is costing big tech its workforce

There is some trouble brewing, though. Tech companies are in effect playing a game of chicken with each other on capital-spending plans. They are shelling out as much as they can—more than their rivals, they hope—on AI chips and data centers that could put them in the lead in a race they feel they can’t afford to lose. That in turn is heightening competition over who can use AI to help do more with a lot less, freeing up money to spend on expensive chips.