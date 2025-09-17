“What’s remarkable about the whole AI trade, from semiconductors to data centers to software all the way to the rest of the U.S. corporate space, is how disciplined the market has been in trading concrete near term earnings," Goldman Sachs analyst Ben Snider told Barron’s. “We talk all the time with investors about the long term productivity implications of AI and what it will mean for the U.S. economy in the next decade or two, and what it will mean for corporate earnings in the next decade or two. But investors are really trading the earnings impact of AI today."