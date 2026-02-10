The big money in today’s economy is going to capital, not labour
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Feb 2026, 06:51 am IST
Summary
Soaring profits and stocks funnel more of GDP toward companies, their top employees and shareholders. AI will intensify this trend.
In 1985, IBM was America’s most valuable company, one of its most profitable, and among its largest employers, with a payroll of nearly 400,000.
