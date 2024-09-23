The breakthrough AI needs
Summary
- A race is on to push artificial intelligence beyond today’s limits
Two years after Chatgpt took the world by storm, generative artificial intelligence seems to have hit a roadblock. The energy costs of building and using bigger models are spiralling, and breakthroughs are getting harder. Fortunately, researchers and entrepreneurs are racing for ways around the constraints. Their ingenuity will not just transform AI. It will determine which firms prevail, whether investors win, and which country holds sway over the technology.