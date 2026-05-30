The church and AI meet at last. Who should you believe?

The Catholic Church does not see artificial intelligence as a threat to faith. A chatbot will not settle the question of whether God exists. But as AI reshapes how billions of people receive information about the world, the Church is discovering a new mission: teaching people what deserves to be believed.
How do you evaluate a source that cannot show its work? How do you trust a voice that has no face, no history, no skin in the game? How do you resist the seduction of a system that sounds like it knows everything? How do you tell true good news from sophisticated manipulation?
These are not new questions. They are, in fact, very old ones. And the traditions that have spent the longest time thinking about them are precisely the ones that our secular age spent the last century trying to leave behind.