The church and AI meet at last. Who should you believe?

The salvation on offer from our new technological eschatologists is rather different. The question is not who can browse the web. It is who controls what the oracle is trained to say, who shapes the models, who decides which truths get amplified and which get marginalized and who captures the economic and political power that flows from those decisions. A handful of companies and their investors hold that power. The transformations they are engineering will touch every human being; the decisions about how to engineer them will be made by very few. That asymmetry is not incidental. It is structural.