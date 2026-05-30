The church and AI meet at last. Who should you believe?

The Catholic Church does not see artificial intelligence as a threat to faith. A chatbot will not settle the question of whether God exists. But as AI reshapes how billions of people receive information about the world, the Church is discovering a new mission: teaching people what deserves to be believed.
The Catholic Church does not see artificial intelligence as a threat to faith. A chatbot will not settle the question of whether God exists. But as AI reshapes how billions of people receive information about the world, the Church is discovering a new mission: teaching people what deserves to be believed.
How do you evaluate a source that cannot show its work? How do you trust a voice that has no face, no history, no skin in the game? How do you resist the seduction of a system that sounds like it knows everything? How do you tell true good news from sophisticated manipulation?
How do you evaluate a source that cannot show its work? How do you trust a voice that has no face, no history, no skin in the game? How do you resist the seduction of a system that sounds like it knows everything? How do you tell true good news from sophisticated manipulation?
These are not new questions. They are, in fact, very old ones. And the traditions that have spent the longest time thinking about them are precisely the ones that our secular age spent the last century trying to leave behind.
For more than two decades, I have worked at the intersection of artificial intelligence, moral philosophy and theology. As a priest, I have advised governments, the United Nations and the Holy See on what it means to build technology responsibly. When Pope Leo XIV recently addressed the challenge of artificial intelligence in his latest encyclical, “Magnifica humanitas,” released on May 25, it confirmed something I had been watching develop for years: The oldest questions about belief have become, suddenly, the most urgent ones.
Here is a fact you probably believe: Matter is made of atoms. Most of you have never seen one. You received this information from someone else, in a chain that leads back to a laboratory you will never visit and an experiment you will never replicate. You believe it anyway—and you are right to. There are a myriad examples like this.
This is the peculiar predicament of Homo sapiens. We are the only animal whose survival depends not just on instinct but on an elaborate, invisible infrastructure of trust. Every day, each of us outsources vast portions of our knowledge about the world to other people, other institutions, other authorities. The question has never been whether to believe. It has always been: What deserves to be believed?
For centuries, Western civilization built an architecture to answer that question. We called it the library. Whatever the discipline—medicine, law, astronomy, theology—knowledge had to be sought. You went looking for it. You chose your sources, compared one account against another, checked who stood behind each claim. The library was not merely storage. It was a system for making the origins of knowledge visible and therefore contestable. It let you ask: By what right does this claim my belief?
Now consider what has replaced it.
The screen. The chatbot. The oracle.
You type your question—about your symptoms, your medication, the history of a war, the interpretation of a law—and a voice answers. It answers confidently, fluently, in complete sentences, with the tone of someone who knows. It answers the way the Cumaean Sibyl answered—that priestess of Apollo in ancient Italy whose cryptic prophecies were consulted before every major decision of the Roman state, whose authority could not be questioned, whose sources could not be traced. An authority that comes from nowhere visible, accountable to nothing you can touch or verify or cross-examine.
We have not simply changed the medium of information. We have demolished the architecture of credibility and replaced it with a surface. A screen that tells you things. A voice that sounds like it knows. And behind it: a process so opaque that even its creators cannot fully explain why it said what it said.
We have traded the library for an oracle. And we have done it almost without noticing.
This would be alarming enough on its own. But something else is happening simultaneously, and it is stranger still.
A new priesthood has emerged in Silicon Valley. Its members are extraordinarily intelligent, fabulously wealthy and—increasingly—ideologically possessed. They speak of extinction and salvation. Of a coming Singularity that will transform human existence beyond recognition. Of the urgent need to build Artificial General Intelligence before the wrong people do, or to prevent it from being built before the right safeguards are in place. Of the existential risk of machines that will either save humanity or destroy it.
Strip away the technical vocabulary and what you find is millenarianism—the ancient religious impulse toward apocalyptic time, the belief that we are living at the hinge of history, that the End (or the Transformation, or the Transcendence) is near. These technologists have not abandoned eschatology. They have downloaded it, debugged it and redeployed it. They have taken the structure of religious fear—the unknown, the uncontrollable, the catastrophic horizon—and are using it as a management tool. The unknown becomes leverage. What we cannot predict becomes what we must fear. And fear, as always, is an excellent motor for obedience.
But here is where the new theology diverges most sharply from the old.
The great religious traditions, at their best, promised salvation that was universal and unconditional. In Christian theology, the arms of Christ are spread wide on the cross—wide enough, the tradition insists, to embrace everyone. Even the thief crucified alongside him, in the final minutes of his life, with nothing to offer and everything to repent, received the same promise: today you will be with me in paradise. No prerequisites. No prior contribution. No credentials.
The salvation on offer from our new technological eschatologists is rather different. The question is not who can browse the web. It is who controls what the oracle is trained to say, who shapes the models, who decides which truths get amplified and which get marginalized and who captures the economic and political power that flows from those decisions. A handful of companies and their investors hold that power. The transformations they are engineering will touch every human being; the decisions about how to engineer them will be made by very few. That asymmetry is not incidental. It is structural.
Where does this leave the religious traditions—Christianity in particular?
For decades, the common assumption has been that science, technology and the secular worldview would progressively render religion obsolete. Faith would retreat before fact; the supernatural would yield to the explainable. The Church, in this narrative, was a rear guard, fighting a losing battle against the inevitable disenchantment of the world.
That story was always too simple. But it is now, visibly, wrong—and for an unexpected reason.
The great contribution of theology to human civilization was not, primarily, a set of metaphysical claims about the existence of God. It was the development of a rigorous discipline for evaluating criteria of credibility. To be sure, what theologians were investigating was, by definition, mysterious—unprovable in the way that scientific propositions are provable. But they had to develop their standards of evidence under conditions of radical uncertainty, without the option of a control group or a repeatable experiment.
The methods they produced—careful, adversarial, institutionally embedded, historically tested—are, for that very reason, more directly relevant to our current predicament than any amount of algorithmic benchmarking.
The Western tradition even developed distinct vocabulary for the difference between being swept along by a persuasive voice and having genuinely good reasons to believe it. Greek pistis—trust as social persuasion—became, in Christian theology, fides: a structured commitment of the intellect to a claim that cannot be directly demonstrated, grounded not in feeling or rhetorical force but in evaluated reasons.
The Council of Nicaea in 325 AD was, among other things, the first large-scale institutional exercise in theological fact-checking. More than three hundred bishops gathered from across the Roman Empire to resolve a dispute that was tearing Christian communities apart: Was Christ divine in the same sense as the Father, or a subordinate being—exalted, admirable, but ultimately created? The question is metaphysical. The process used to answer it was rigorously epistemological. The council did not simply take a vote and declare the majority right. It interrogated the criteria of credibility themselves—what makes a teaching trustworthy, what makes a source authoritative, what distinguishes faithful transmission from motivated distortion. It was, in the most literal sense, an editorial board convened to decide what deserved to be believed.
The machinery was imperfect, the politics were real, and those who lost were not always treated well—the history of what followed Nicaea is not uniformly edifying. It is not lost on me that centuries later the Church would sometimes deploy its authority in ways that look less like rigorous discernment and more like the top-down imposition of doctrine. Institutions that develop criteria for credibility can become, themselves, precisely the thing that needs to be scrutinized. That tension is not a reason to abandon the project. It is a reason to take it more seriously. Sixteen centuries before peer review, the Church was already asking: By what right does this claim my belief?
The age of AI has not made religion irrelevant. It has made the problem of religion unavoidable: the problem of belief, of credibility, of the criteria by which one extraordinary claim earns our trust while another should be resisted. That is a philosophical problem. It is a social problem. And—whether we are comfortable with this or not—it is, at its core, a theological one.
We all believe in something. We have no choice. The only question is whether what we believe deserves it.
In the age of oracles, learning to answer that question may be the most important thing any of us can do.
Paolo Benanti, a Franciscan Friar of the Third Order and a Catholic priest, teaches moral philosophy at Luiss Guido Carli University and is a professor of ethics of technology at Seattle University.