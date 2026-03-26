The CPU was left for dead by AI. Now AI is bringing it back.

“There’s a rebalancing toward CPUs,” said Jeroen Kusters, a top semiconductor expert at Deloitte. “The revolution was more on the GPU side. Now it’s on the entire system. CPUs have always been part of the AI fabric, but now there’s a massive increase in need for them.”Arm’s new processors represent one of the starkest indications yet of how dramatically the rise of AI agents is changing the technology industry. For decades, Arm has made money by licensing its CPU architecture to bigger companies such as Nvidia and Qualcomm, which use it to create CPUs that they sell to others. Now, Arm is going head-to-head with them by remaking itself as a chip designer.The new chip is the “world’s most efficient agentic CPU,” the company said. Long known for drawing up blueprints for chips that require less energy than others, Arm said its AGI CPU is twice as efficient as equivalent processors made by competitors.