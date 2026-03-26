SAN FRANCISCO—Rene Haas, chief executive of the chip company Arm Holdings, took the stage Tuesday in a repurposed waterfront pavilion to unveil his company’s latest product: a new design for the same type of computer chip that Arm has specialized in for more than 30 years.“People thought CPUs were dead,” Haas told the crowd. But as artificial intelligence rapidly develops, “You need more and more CPUs,” he said. “Lots of them.”
The CPU was left for dead by AI. Now AI is bringing it back.
SummaryArm Holdings foresees significant demand for its chips as swarms of intelligent agents require ever-more processing capacity.
SAN FRANCISCO—Rene Haas, chief executive of the chip company Arm Holdings, took the stage Tuesday in a repurposed waterfront pavilion to unveil his company’s latest product: a new design for the same type of computer chip that Arm has specialized in for more than 30 years.“People thought CPUs were dead,” Haas told the crowd. But as artificial intelligence rapidly develops, “You need more and more CPUs,” he said. “Lots of them.”
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