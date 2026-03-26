The CPU was left for dead by AI. Now AI is bringing it back.

SAN FRANCISCO—Rene Haas, chief executive of the chip company Arm Holdings, took the stage Tuesday in a repurposed waterfront pavilion to unveil his company’s latest product: a new design for the same type of computer chip that Arm has specialized in for more than 30 years.“People thought CPUs were dead,” Haas told the crowd. But as artificial intelligence rapidly develops, “You need more and more CPUs,” he said. “Lots of them.”