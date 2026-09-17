FEW EVENTS have brought together Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon, political firebrands from opposite ends of the spectrum, in common cause. But the Pro-Human Assembly in Washington, DC on September 15th, a gathering of people alarmed by the rapid advance of artificial intelligence, managed it. Both men warned of the unchecked power of tech “oligarchs” and called for urgent legislation to slow down the technology.
The debate over AI has taken over Washington
SummaryDonald Trump, the president, is unmoved by the torrent of such demands. AI’s supposed risks to humanity, he wrote on social media, were a “hoax”.
FEW EVENTS have brought together Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon, political firebrands from opposite ends of the spectrum, in common cause. But the Pro-Human Assembly in Washington, DC on September 15th, a gathering of people alarmed by the rapid advance of artificial intelligence, managed it. Both men warned of the unchecked power of tech “oligarchs” and called for urgent legislation to slow down the technology.
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