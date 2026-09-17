The debate over AI has taken over Washington

In general, polls show that Americans disagree: eight in ten say they support regulation, even if it slows down innovation. The trickier question is what that regulation should be. To date most activity has been in states. Last September Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, signed a law requiring AI firms to report safety incidents within 15 days, on pain of up to $1m in penalties. Three months later Kathy Hochul, New York’s governor, signed a law demanding faster disclosure and imposing larger fines. Both laws would have been bolder, with higher penalties and exposing firms to more liability, were it not for opposition from the likes of Leading the Future, a super PAC whose supporters include Greg Brockman, a founder of OpenAI, another firm. Clear gaps in state laws remain. California’s law did not apply to the now-notorious Hugging Face incident, when OpenAI’s agents went rogue, because it occurred in an “evaluation phase” designed to elicit bad behaviour.