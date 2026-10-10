The desperate hunt for AI computing power is upending Silicon Valley

Google really wanted pioneering AI researcher Noam Shazeer back.
The longtime employee left to start his own company but in 2024, Google paid $2.7 billion for him to return to work on cutting-edge projects, including its most powerful AI technology, Gemini.
Even that, though, couldn’t ensure that Shazeer got the computing resources he wanted.
Less than two years later, he sent a note to one of his teams saying that Google had cut what was allocated to them in favor of another project. Shortly thereafter, Shazeer left for rival OpenAI.