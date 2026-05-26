The first class of AI natives is graduating. Offices are getting ready.

She still worries about relying on AI too much but believes it can’t replace human precision or creativity. As a part-time designer at a clothing company this year, she offered to look into using AI to help with the monotonous work of resizing product images. But she said that the decisions she had to make in editing were too specific for AI to understand. “You want something that leans into that humanness,” said Sato, who has since accepted a full-time offer at the company she interned with.