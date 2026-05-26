The first class of AI natives is graduating. Offices are getting ready.

Emma Kanjorski doesn’t consider herself an advanced AI user—at least compared with some of her fellow 2026 graduates. She avoided ChatGPT for much of her time at the University of Vermont because she didn’t want to cut corners.
Eventually, though, she figured out how AI could help her parse dense financial reports and process data. By senior year, the business major was advising younger classmates on using AI to gut-check their case study work and showing a professor how to prompt a “sanity check,” or getting AI to critique its own output.
Now Kanjorski sees AI as a potential edge when she starts as a financial analyst at an insurer in Burlington this summer, a spot she feels lucky to have after applying to around 40 jobs. “I would like to be the person who can help other people understand it better or figure out how it fits into their day-to-day,” she said.