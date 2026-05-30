The Google engineer accused of risking it all with an insider polymarket bet

By some measures, Michele Spagnuolo had it all.
He earned perfect grades in master’s programs for engineering and computer science. Google hired him as an information security engineer and promoted him to roles with greater responsibility and compensation. He received awards and acknowledgments for his security work and served as an expert witness in legal cases.
He may have thrown it all away.
Spagnuolo, 36, now faces fraud and money-laundering charges. Prosecutors alleged he earned $1.2 million by illegally trading contracts on Polymarket involving bets on the most-searched people of 2025.
A criminal complaint filed by the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office alleges that Spagnuolo last year made bets based on nonpublic search data, access to which Google restricts to “only a limited number of employees.” The data revealed the most searched people at that time to be musicians Kendrick Lamar and d4vd, who both finished in the top five, court records said.