Joe O’Donnell honed his stock-researching skills over a 13-year hedge-fund career, mining financial statements, securities filings and other data for hidden signals.
The hedge fund veteran trying to make his past self obsolete with AI
SummaryFormer short seller Joe O’Donnell makes software for analysts that can perform tasks in hours that used to take him weeks.
Joe O’Donnell honed his stock-researching skills over a 13-year hedge-fund career, mining financial statements, securities filings and other data for hidden signals.
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