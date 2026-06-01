The hedge fund veteran trying to make his past self obsolete with AI

O’Donnell’s startup, Canary Data, makes artificial-intelligence software for professional analysts and investors that can perform tasks in hours that used to take him days or weeks. The three-year-old company is jumping into an AI arms race that has the potential to wipe out jobs across Wall Street while possibly supercharging others. The efforts are fueling anxieties across the banking and asset-management industries, where legions of professionals spend much of their days retrieving and synthesizing information.