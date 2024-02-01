The Intelligence Paradox: AI May Make Markets Less Rational

Hedge funds and other speculative entities may intervene, seeking to correct and benefit from the inefficiencies. Their actions, however, are also bound by economic constraints, such as limited capital or risk parameters. When they hit these limits, the speculative entities may be forced to unwind their positions, amplifying the price swing they had been working to dampen. As a result, while trying to solve one mispricing, they may introduce a set of new mispricings, perpetuating and even amplifying the cycle of price inefficiencies. We saw this phenomenon with GameStop and other meme stocks—which gained popularity through social media—when risk limits drove short sellers to buy back the stocks they were shorting, driving those equities ever further from their fundamental value.