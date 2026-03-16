The Iran war could upend AI. Here’s how.

The reaction has been swift for tech stocks in Taiwan and Korea. The American depositary shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are down 10% since hostilities broke out at the end of last month. Taiwan Semi is the world’s top chip manufacturer and the nexus of all artificial-intelligence progress. It produces the most advanced chips in the world for customers like Nvidia, Apple, and Advanced Micro Devices. And, while it’s diversifying its base of operations, most of its chips still come out of Asia.