If the war in Iran drags on, every sector is going to feel the bite, including tech. The key issues will be the supply of raw materials, interest rates, and a possible cyberwar.
The Iran war could upend AI. Here’s how.
SummaryIt isn’t just oil that’s at risk in an extended war. Key chip-making ingredients like helium and bromine come from the Middle East—as does an increasing amount of AI funding.
If the war in Iran drags on, every sector is going to feel the bite, including tech. The key issues will be the supply of raw materials, interest rates, and a possible cyberwar.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More