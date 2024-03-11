The landscape of the other AI war is set to change
Summary
- Nvidia dominates the market for GPUs, the central hardware to the AI boom today. However, tech giants and challengers want a bigger slice of that pie.
In recent weeks, some of the best-known players in artificial intelligence have intensified their efforts to gain dominance in the AI space. Anthropic, a startup backed by Google and Amazon, launched Claude 3 Opus. Google launched Gemini, but is back to the drawing board after facing complaints. Meta is spending billions to create AGI, or artificial general intelligence. Elon Musk, who owns X that offers an AI product called Grok, has sued OpenAI for betraying its original mission.