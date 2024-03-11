The landscape of the other AI war is set to change

A good portion of Meta's spending on AI went into purchasing GPUs. It bought 150,000 of these GPUs in 2023, according to Omdia Research. Microsoft bought a similar number last year. The demand for GPUs is not limited to US-based tech companies. China is offering its startups GPU coupons to subsidize computing costs. Last year, India's information technology minister said the country would build a GPU cluster as a part of its AI programme. The demand for AI chips has pushed the share prices of all three GPU manufacturers, especially Nvidia, which became the first semiconductor company to cross $2 trillion in market capitalization.