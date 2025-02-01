The Manhattan Project Was Secret. Should America’s AI Work Be Too?

Artificial-intelligence powerhouse OpenAI has been in some ways a notable exception to this culture of sharing, and there are accusations that perhaps DeepSeek achieved its big leap forward in part by “distilling" OpenAI’s models. Distillation is the exfiltration of a model’s knowledge, and can be used in lieu of, or to supplement, traditional training models. But don’t let that distract from the debate about academia-style sharing of knowledge, the creation of models like DeepSeek’s that are free to download and use, and the publication of open-source code for building them. These are the matters that will determine the winners and losers in the AI race far into the future.