The robots are coming: Artificial intelligence can now pass one of finance’s hardest exams
Summary
A new study shows that many leading AI models can pass the CFA Level III exam.
The three-part test to become a chartered financial analyst is widely viewed as one of the hardest exams in finance. But new research shows that many of today’s AI models can pass it in a matter of minutes—and they continue to improve at a rapid pace.
