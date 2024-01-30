The widespread adoption of AI by companies will take a while

The potential is huge. Yet for AI to truly diffuse through the economy, it needs to make its mark beyond the most go-getting companies. And this will take time. Although the internet began to be used by some companies in the early 1990s, it was not until the late 2000s that two-thirds of American businesses had a website. Some 70 firms in the S&P 500 still show no interest in AI, according to our analysis. And below the corporate crème de la crème, the trends look even less encouraging. According to one recent survey of American and Canadian firms, a third of small businesses have no firm plans to try generative-AI tools over the next year. Some evidence even suggests that usage of ChatGPT and its competitors is falling—perhaps as people have tried it out, and then decided it is not for them.