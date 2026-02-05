The world’s first viral AI assistant has arrived, and things are getting weird
Angel Au-Yeung , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
People created their own AI agents using an open-source project called OpenClaw. Then the AI agents started talking to one another.
Avid futurists have promised the world AI assistants for years. Now, a real one has finally arrived, and things got weird really fast.
