A tool to catch students cheating with ChatGPT. OpenAI hasn’t released it
Deepa Seetharaman , Matt Barnum , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Aug 2024, 03:31 PM IST
SummaryThe technology that is mired in internal debate can detect text written by artificial intelligence with 99.9% certainty.
OpenAI has a method to reliably detect when someone uses ChatGPT to write an essay or research paper. The company hasn’t released it despite widespread concerns about students using artificial intelligence to cheat.
