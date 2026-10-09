These AI glasses can make online payments via UPI - What Jio has for you from India Mobile Congress 2026

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new range of AI-powered glasses, audio wearables and hearables at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, showcasing how artificial intelligence could move beyond smartphones into everyday accessories.

One of the standout features being tested is the ability to make UPI payments through camera-equipped smart glasses using voice commands. Multiple news reports said that, during a demonstration at Jio’s pavilion at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi, visitors could point the glasses at a merchant’s QR code, ask the AI assistant to scan it and initiate a transaction.

The system reportedly sought voice confirmation before validating the UPI credentials and transferring money to the merchant. However, Jio has not yet disclosed the full technical details of the authentication process, transaction limits or security safeguards. The demonstration does not confirm that the payment feature is available as a fully launched service.

UPI payments through smart glasses could offer another way to make digital transactions in India, where the payment system is widely used for everyday purchases. However, questions remain about how users would authenticate payments, prevent accidental transactions and protect their financial credentials.

Until Jio provides more details on availability, pricing and security, the UPI capability should be treated as a feature being demonstrated and tested, rather than a confirmed consumer offering.

What else can Jio’s AI glasses do?

1. Capture photos and videos hands-free JioFrames, Jio’s camera-equipped smart glasses, can capture photos and record videos in HD clarity without requiring users to hold a smartphone. They also support real-time video live streaming, allowing users to share what they are seeing on social media as events unfold.

2. Translate 12 languages in real time The glasses are designed to help users communicate across language barriers. Users can look at signs, menus or products and seek instant translations, with voice and text interpretation intended to make travel, shopping and exploration easier.

Jio’s Voice AI supports 12 languages and is designed to accommodate India’s linguistic diversity, everyday expressions and cultural nuances.

3. Make calls and listen to music Jio’s wearable lineup includes audio frames featuring open-ear audio technology. Users can make and receive calls, listen to music and hear voice-assistant responses while remaining aware of sounds around them.

The company has also introduced true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds as part of its AI-powered wearables and hearables range.

4. Get AI assistance through voice commands The devices are built around Jio’s Voice AI assistant. Users can activate it by saying “Hello Jio” and then issuing a voice command, reducing the need to repeatedly reach for their phones.

5. Use AI for learning and research JioFrames can serve as a hands-free learning assistant, helping users with study material, research questions and difficult problems. The AI can provide spoken answers, allowing users to read, research and revise without constantly switching between applications or looking at a phone screen.

6. Track fitness and receive wellness tips The glasses are designed to provide health and fitness-related assistance, including step counts and wellness tips. Users can request information through voice commands without navigating menus or interacting with a screen.

7. Manage meetings, tasks and reminders Jio’s Voice AI is intended to help users organise their schedules through features such as managing meetings, setting tasks and providing reminders.

8. JioRealityOS will power the devices The new wearables will operate on JioRealityOS, the company’s software platform designed to bring AI capabilities to everyday devices.