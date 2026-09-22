These tiny startups are getting even smaller with help from AI

Startups have lately been trying to stay as lean as possible when it comes to head count. Now some are actually shrinking thanks to AI.
“We are four employees,” says Simar Singh, co-founder of Butternut AI, maker of a no-code website builder. “We were nine at our peak.”
At the end of last year, Singh and his co-founder laid off five engineers after determining AI agents could do their work—and do it 24 hours a day. The three-year-old startup has around 10,000 paying customers, and Singh says its products continue to grow.