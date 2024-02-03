 This AI headband allows you to control your dreams: Here's how Prophetic Halo works | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 02 2024 15:58:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.70 2.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 650.40 0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.70 4.10%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.85 -1.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 332.50 3.34%
Business News/ Ai / This AI headband allows you to control your dreams: Here's how Prophetic Halo works
Back Back

This AI headband allows you to control your dreams: Here's how Prophetic Halo works

 Livemint

Prophetic unveils the Halo AI headband, a wearable neurotech gadget that aims to enable users to control their dreams through lucid dreaming. The device utilizes ultrasound technology, pulse controls, and other advanced features to unlock the subconscious mind.

According to information provided on the Prophetic website, the Halo's Morpheus-1 system utilizes advanced techniques such as multi-element focused ultrasound and generative 3D spatial pulse controls. (Halo)Premium
According to information provided on the Prophetic website, the Halo's Morpheus-1 system utilizes advanced techniques such as multi-element focused ultrasound and generative 3D spatial pulse controls. (Halo)

In the realm of groundbreaking innovations, Prophetic, a pioneering company, has unveiled its latest creation: the Halo AI headband. This revolutionary device aims to usher users into the fascinating world of lucid dreaming, offering them unprecedented control over their dreams.

The Halo AI headband operates by harnessing the power of ultrasound technology, alongside pulse controls and other sophisticated features, to unlock the depths of the subconscious mind. Lucid dreaming, a state where individuals are aware of being in a dream while they are still asleep, becomes accessible through this wearable neurotech gadget.

According to information provided on the Prophetic website, the Halo's Morpheus-1 system utilizes advanced techniques such as multi-element focused ultrasound and generative 3D spatial pulse controls. By integrating data from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) training and electroencephalogram (EEG) sensors, the device generates neural activation sequence patterns mirroring natural lucid dreams.

The company is currently seeking volunteers and beta users to participate in studies aimed at further understanding and refining the capabilities of the Halo AI headband. Through these studies, Prophetic aims to compile the world's largest EEG dataset on lucid dreaming, enhancing our understanding of this intriguing phenomenon.

During operation, the Halo headband collects EEG data and administers transcranial ultrasound stimulation to induce lucid dreams when the user enters Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep mode, a phase associated with deep sleep. Additionally, the device offers insights into users' sleep fitness, providing valuable feedback on sleep patterns and quality.

Priced at an estimated $2,000, the Halo headband is available for reservation at a refundable deposit of $100. Prophetic plans to commence shipping of the device in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the realm of sleep technology.

With its innovative approach to lucid dreaming, Prophetic's groundbreaking creation may redefine the boundaries of human consciousness and exploration within the realm of dreams.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App