This ‘AI tiger’ just made its market debut. The stock soared 109%.
Summary
MiniMax shares more than doubled as investors carried on piling into Chinese artificial-intelligence start-ups.
MiniMax made a stellar stock-market debut in Hong Kong on Friday, with shares more than doubling as investors continued to pile into Chinese artificial-intelligence start-ups.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story