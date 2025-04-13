After Ghibli trend, Tom and Jerry makes AI debut: One-minute episode sparks debate, social media says ‘its shitty’

After Ghibli trend took social media by storm, the beloved cartoon duo Tom and Jerry have entered the world of artificial intelligence, with a one-minute AI-generated episode taking the internet by storm. Created using TTT-MLP, an advanced AI tool developed by Stanford and NVIDIA, the episode showcases the iconic cat-and-mouse chase in a modern setting—a bustling New York City office.

The Tom and Jerry AI episode begins with Tom arriving at an office, taking the elevator, and settling at his desk. Chaos ensues when Jerry damages a wire, triggering the classic chase that fans have adored for decades. The AI tool used to create the video generates animations based on text prompts, making it possible to craft dynamic, multi-scene adventures with minimal human input.

WATCH THE TOM AND JERRY AI EPISODE

Tom and Jerry's AI Debut: How Social Media Reacted While the AI-generated episode has impressed some viewers with its innovative use of technology, reactions have been far from unanimous. Critics have described the animation as "soulless," pointing out glitches and expressing concerns about the implications for human animators.

Many fans have voiced their preference for the original hand-drawn artistry, with comments like “Its shitty. I wish this tech doesn't develop further. The animation artists are the best, and they add soul to the story.”

Others worry about the impact of AI on the animation industry, fearing that talented artists may be overshadowed by mass-produced digital creations.

“Sure the animation is fine i guess if you like stolen art, but either the prompt was vague or there was no storyline given, because this makes no sense theres no conflict theres no funny hijinx its just tom and jerry working at an office for some reason. the original animations (which i believe actually were only around 5 mins or less) actually manage to convey a story and have a few funny moments before ending,” said another user.

Where to Watch Original Tom and Jerry Cartoon? The beloved cartoon Tom and Jerry, created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, was originally produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) starting in 1940.

Known for its slapstick comedy and timeless cat-and-mouse antics, the Tom and Jerry series has won seven Academy Awards for Animated Short Film. Today, fans can watch Tom and Jerry on streaming platforms like HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, which offer a mix of classic episodes, newer specials, and films.