Top American AI execs sound alarm on Chinese models

That tension has also delayed implementation of a recent executive order asking companies to give the administration early access to their most powerful models up to 30 days before they are released. The CEOs of OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet’s DeepMind have recently signaled they support increasing government oversight of AI as models become popular, fueling some criticism that the companies are trying to stifle their competition. Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google’s DeepMind lab, recently suggested developers of open models be included in discussions about AI regulation.