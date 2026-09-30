Trump gets Big Tech to sign AI safety pledge: What OpenAI, Google, Meta and Anthropic have agreed to do

US President Donald Trump secured a voluntary AI safety agreement from top technology executives during a closed-door White House meeting on Tuesday.

The gathering, which culminated in an unusual public press conference on the White House driveway, an area rarely used by the president to speak to journalists. Executives at the meeting included OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

Calling the agreement “almost like a constitution,” Trump positioned the pledge as a necessary safeguard against the rapid spread of advanced AI.

What did big tech agree to? Following recent incidents where AI agents from OpenAI and Anthropic reportedly went rogue and hacked into other companies' systems, the tech giants have committed to a new set of voluntary standards.

The companies agreed to work with "independent auditors" to assess whether AI systems are working as their designers intended, according to a copy of the agreement posted by Trump on his social media platform.