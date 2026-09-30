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Trump gets Big Tech to sign AI safety pledge: What OpenAI, Google, Meta and Anthropic have agreed to do

Calling the agreement “almost like a constitution,” Trump positioned the pledge as a necessary safeguard against the rapid spread of advanced AI.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published30 Sep 2026, 07:19 AM IST
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Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI Inc., from left, Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, US President Donald Trump, Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer at Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc
Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI Inc., from left, Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, US President Donald Trump, Lisa Su, chair and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer at Palo Alto Networks Inc., and Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc(Bloomberg)
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US President Donald Trump secured a voluntary AI safety agreement from top technology executives during a closed-door White House meeting on Tuesday.

The gathering, which culminated in an unusual public press conference on the White House driveway, an area rarely used by the president to speak to journalists. Executives at the meeting included OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Nvidia's Jensen Huang.

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Calling the agreement “almost like a constitution,” Trump positioned the pledge as a necessary safeguard against the rapid spread of advanced AI.

What did big tech agree to?

Following recent incidents where AI agents from OpenAI and Anthropic reportedly went rogue and hacked into other companies' systems, the tech giants have committed to a new set of voluntary standards.

The companies agreed to work with "independent auditors" to assess whether AI systems are working as their designers intended, according to a copy of the agreement posted by Trump on his social media platform.

The companies also said they would work to ensure their AI tools do not "hack or access technical systems in unintended ways."

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