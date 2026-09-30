Trump’s AI game plan: ‘No second place’ as he vows to beat China — What he said after meeting with tech giants

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 29) laid out his approach to artificial intelligence, arguing that the United States must accelerate AI development, avoid regulations that could slow the industry and maintain its lead over China.

Speaking at the unveiling of the AI-powered America.gov and later after a White House meeting with leading technology executives, Trump repeatedly stressed growth, competition and industry self-regulation.

Trump’s central message: Don’t slow AI

Taken together, Trump's comments pointed to a clear emphasis on rapid AI development, US leadership over China and limited government intervention.

His position also contrasts with growing concerns within parts of the AI industry about safety. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for leading companies to slow development, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company was pacing its progress to ensure it could make strong safety assurances.

For Trump, however, the central argument is that slowing US AI development could jeopardise the country's technological and economic lead over China.

Here are the key points from what Trump said about AI:

1. ‘I will never stifle the growth’ of AI Trump said the US government would not stand in the way of AI development, arguing that the technology could have an economic impact larger than the Industrial Revolution.

“I will never stifle the growth of a technology that will be bigger than the industrial revolution.”

He added: “We can’t stifle it, and we’re leading by a lot.”

Trump's comments came as lawmakers and AI experts have raised concerns about the risks associated with increasingly powerful AI systems.

2. ‘No second place’ in the AI race Trump framed AI development as a competition in which the US must stay ahead of China.

“You’re going to have a winner and a loser and you’re probably not going to have a second place.”

He said the US was currently leading China and other countries and wanted to maintain that advantage.

“We’re leading now over China and everyone else and I want to keep it that way.”

Trump said maintaining the lead required continuing the current approach rather than imposing restrictions that could slow development.

“We don’t want to stifle growth.”

3. Trump backs self-regulation over new AI rules Trump rejected the idea that the federal government needs to introduce extensive new regulations specifically for AI.

He argued that existing government agencies and laws already provide safeguards, while AI companies should play a larger role in regulating themselves.

“There’s a belief that there should be tremendous self-regulation.”

Trump added: “We automatically have regulation with the Department of Justice, the FBI, all of that, but the self-regulation is very important.”

His comments came as Congress faces growing calls for stronger oversight of AI companies.

4. ‘Super intelligence’ instead of artificial intelligence Trump said he planned to officially change the terminology used by the government, replacing “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence.”

Explaining the proposed change, Trump said: “Because it’s not artificial.”

5. Trump tells AI companies to work with local communities Trump also addressed the growing backlash against AI data centres, which require enormous amounts of electricity, water and land.

He said technology companies would have to engage with communities hosting the facilities.

“They’re going to work with local communities for the data centers in particular, and they’re going to work to make the community happy.”

The issue has become increasingly contentious as communities debate the infrastructure and environmental costs associated with AI expansion.

7. Trump says AI meeting was ‘very productive’ Trump described his White House meeting with technology executives as a success.

“Very productive, extremely friendly.”

The luncheon brought together several of the biggest names in the technology and AI industries, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI President Greg Brockman.

Also Read | OpenAI CEO announces new AI agent and avoids mention of security concerns at developer conference