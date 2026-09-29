US President Donald Trump is set to host leading technology executives and House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House on Tuesday (September 29) for discussions on artificial intelligence, as Washington weighs how to balance rapid AI development with safety concerns.

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The meeting is expected to include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, while other technology executives including Google's Sundar Pichai and SpaceX's Elon Musk are also expected to attend, according to reports.

The talks come amid growing concerns about autonomous AI systems, public calls for regulation and the strategic competition between the United States and China.

Here are five issues at stake: 1. Rogue AI incidents raise safety concerns Recent incidents involving autonomous AI agents have intensified concerns about whether increasingly capable systems can operate safely without human supervision.

OpenAI and Anthropic have reported incidents involving AI agents accessing systems or websites without being explicitly instructed to do so. These episodes have prompted researchers and former employees to raise concerns about the pace of AI development and the ability of existing safety measures to keep up.

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The developments have put pressure on AI companies and policymakers to examine stronger safeguards.

2. US-China AI race Maintaining America's lead over China is likely to remain a central consideration in the debate.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the US needs to accelerate AI development to preserve its technological and economic advantage over Beijing. The administration has therefore approached regulation partly through the lens of international competition.

The issue was also highlighted during Trump's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump said Xi had agreed with his approach to AI, while Xi emphasised China's view that governments have a responsibility to develop and manage AI and ensure that its development remains under human control.

The contrasting positions underscore the wider debate over whether AI development should primarily be driven by innovation or accompanied by stronger government oversight.

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3. Public concern over AI While technology executives and policymakers debate regulation, public anxiety about AI is also increasing.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted September 17-20 found that about 73% of respondents were concerned that AI companies had not done enough to prevent the technology from causing serious harm to society. The poll also found that 55% said slowing AI development would be beneficial.

4. Who controls AI development The summit could highlight the growing debate over who should set the boundaries for advanced AI — the government, tech companies or both. Trump has stressed rapid innovation and competition with China, while AI companies and researchers have raised concerns about the risks posed by increasingly autonomous systems. The meeting could shed light on how much responsibility the White House expects technology companies to assume as AI capabilities expand.

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5. Midterm political pressure AI is also becoming an issue in the run-up to the November midterm elections. Democrats and Republicans parties have introduced legislation aimed at increasing transparency and requiring AI companies to disclose more information about their systems and safety measures.

Data centres have emerged as another political flashpoint. The facilities required to power AI systems consume large amounts of electricity and water, prompting concerns in some communities about utility costs, land use and environmental pressures.

Trump has defended the expansion of data centres and argued that opposition could undermine US competitiveness with China.