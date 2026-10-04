Trump’s big AI move: ‘Super Intelligence Force’ launched, Jay Clayton named AI czar

US President Donald Trump has announced a new federal task force called the “Super Intelligence Force”, or SIF, to coordinate Washington DC’s approach to artificial intelligence as the technology rapidly develops.

Trump has also tapped Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to lead the effort, placing the intelligence chief at the centre of the administration’s strategy for what the president now prefers to call “Super Intelligence”.

The announcement came days after Trump hosted leading AI executives at the White House, where technology companies signed a voluntary commitment on AI safety.

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Trump new AI task force is expected to examine both the opportunities and risks associated with Artifical Intelligence and make recommendations on the US government’s role.

What is Trump’s Super Intelligence Force? According to Donald Trump, the SIF will coordinate the US government’s engagement with consumers, public-interest groups, religious organisations, critical infrastructure providers and AI companies.

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump has described Artificial Intelligence in unusually expansive terms, saying it “is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet” and would “protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans.”

Super Intelligence Force will report directly to President Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Jay Clayton named AI czar Jay Clayton, who serves as director of national intelligence, will head the new initiative. He is a former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission and former US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The Senate confirmed Clayton as DNI in July, giving him oversight of the country's 18 intelligence agencies.

His appointment gives the administration's AI effort a senior official with experience spanning financial regulation, law enforcement and national security.

The task force will have 120 days to study the risks and opportunities presented by AI and recommend how the federal government should respond.

Who else is on Trump’s AI task force? Trump said the group will include Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon chief technology officer Emil Michael and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.

The four officials will work under Clayton, with the task force reporting to Trump and Wiles.

The group is expected to serve as a central point for coordinating the administration's engagement with the AI industry, infrastructure providers and other organisations affected by the technology.

Why Trump is calling AI ‘Super Intelligence’ Last week, Trump formally renamed artificial intelligence “Super Intelligence” across the executive branch after meeting technology executives at the White House.

At that meeting, AI companies agreed to a voluntary framework for greater self-policing of their models. Trump described the agreement as a “morally binding” commitment.

“They almost viewed it as a separate kind of constitution,” Trump said of the technology leaders. “When they signed that, it meant a lot.”

The administration has so far favoured voluntary commitments over formal federal guardrails for frontier AI systems.

Trump’s earlier plan for an ‘AI Force’ The creation of the SIF follows Trump's announcement in September that he planned to establish an “AI Force” to support the technology industry and address what he described as bad actors.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows!” Trump said at the time.

“Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!” the president added.

The September announcement also included plans for an AI czar, a role now being taken on by Clayton through the new task force.

Trump’s approach to AI regulation The formation of the Super Intelligence Force comes as Washington debates how far the federal government should go in regulating increasingly powerful AI systems.

Trump has opposed imposing formal guardrails on the Artificial Intelligence sector, while some leaders like Dario Amodei, Sam Altman have called for federal rules covering frontier AI models.

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Trump administration's approach has instead emphasised rapid development, industry cooperation and voluntary safety commitments.

The White House gathering of AI executives last week was part of that effort. Trump praised the technology leaders while arguing that the US should maintain its lead in the rapidly expanding field.

What happens next for Super Intelligence Force? The SIF's immediate task will be to assess the risks and opportunities associated with AI and determine where the federal government should play a role.

With Clayton leading the group and the task force reporting directly to Trump and Wiles, the initiative will bring national security, technology, regulation and government workforce expertise into a single federal effort.