Tweaking political content with AI? Govt, Big Tech are watching
Summary
- At least three senior officials close to the developments say the meetings gave the tech firms informal directives to tackle issues of misinformation, by curbing AI-driven content and generative results about highly-sensitive keywords
NEW DELHI : Big Tech firms like OpenAI, Google and Meta agreed to add checks and balances to deepfakes and election-related discussions on online platforms, after meeting with officials at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), including Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. At least three senior officials close to the developments told Mint that the meetings gave the tech firms “informal directives" to tackle issues of misinformation, by curbing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven content and generative results about “highly sensitive keywords".