Tweaking political content with AI? Govt, Big Tech are watching

The ability of the Centre to urge censoring of specific keywords comes amid a “better understanding of the impact that AI can have in public discourse," said Adobe’s Parsons. “Governments are understanding that there is no single silver-bullet solution to what could prevent misinformation, and are only now coming to realize how the Munich Accord could impact Big Tech and elections. This could help in government decision-making on how democracies like India can take on sensitive AI-driven misinformation."