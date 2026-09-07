UN human rights chief Volker Turk warns advanced AI could pose ‘existential risk’ to humanity

Advanced AI could become an “existential risk to humanity” in the future, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has warned. Speaking in Geneva at the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday, Turk called for stronger safeguards around the development and use of artificial intelligence.

Governments and technology companies should act before increasingly advanced and powerful AI systems become more difficult to manage, Turk said, according to Reuters.

Turk Calls for stronger AI safeguards “I share the concerns of industry insiders that advanced AI could pose an existential risk to humanity,” Turk said in his speech.

He called on nations and corporations to set ‘tight guidelines' for AI safety. “There's a need for independent verification and much greater cooperation on security for industry,” he said.

In the coming days, Turkey also intends to write to AI companies, he added. The letter will ask them to take steps to mitigate risks associated with AI.

Also Read | Meta launches Muse Spark 1.3, challenging OpenAI and Anthropic in AI race

UN Chief wants global ‘Red Lines’ Governments which host AI companies and countries that are part of AI supply chains must cooperate on predetermined “red lines”, Turk said.

The comments follow a series of government discussions on regulating AI across borders. The United Nations has been advocating for more collaboration in the governance of AI between states and nations, including through its first global meeting on the issue in July.

Human rights impacts are also a concern Turk's warning extends beyond the possibility that highly capable AI could become uncontrollable. The technology may also impact democracy, employment and the environment, he said.

There are also human rights implications of AI in employment practices, in the fundamental principles of democracy, and for our environment, he said.

His words serve as a warning from earlier by AI industry leaders about the long-term potential threats posed by superintelligent AI. In the past, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has commented on the potential dangers of more powerful AI systems.