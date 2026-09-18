UN partners with Google to launch AI-ready data platform to make global statistics easier to access

The United Nations has partnered with Google to make its vast collection of global statistics easier for people and AI systems to access, according to Google's 17 September announcement. The initiative, announced Thursday, will create the UN System Data Commons, a new platform that integrates data from multiple UN agencies into one AI-ready system.

Advertisement

The platform is built on Google's open-source Data Commons and supports natural-language queries as well as the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It replaces the older UNData portal, which relied largely on traditional database searches. The decision will help AI systems to pull authoritative statistics and enable users to trace back to the original source, the UN says.

UN data gets an AI-ready platform The UN System Data Commons will help to integrate statistics across various UN agencies in a common framework. At launch, 26 entities have pledged their support for the platform, and data from nearly 20 agencies are available. By 2027, the organization aims to provide 80% of all statistical datasets available in the UN system on the platform.

The move comes as more people turn to AI tools to search for information. However, a benchmark conducted by UNICEF found that AI models can struggle with basic development statistics.

Advertisement

UNICEF's chief statistician, João Pedro Azevedo, explained that the benchmark was applied to six AI models and tested across 1,33,000 responses, yielding an average accuracy of 21.2%. OpenAI, Anthropic and Google models were included in the study. The UNICEF research is still a working paper and has not been peer-reviewed.

Also Read | OpenAI unveils safety framework, discloses 6 cases of AI model misalignment

MCP lets AI agents access statistics directly The platform also features Model Context Protocol, which enables AI agents to seamlessly integrate with external data sources and fetch statistics. The Google Data Commons team showed how an AI system could be linked via MCP to generate graphs, dashboards and written analysis based on multiple UN indicators.

In one instance, the system was used to look up information related to the impact of the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in Africa in UN data. It utilized measures like HIV infections, AIDS deaths and life expectancy to create an infographic. Google's support for MCP was added to Data Commons last year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Salesforce Koa AI takes on complex CRM workflows with NVIDIA’s Nemotron

A new platform will provide the origin of individual statistics, enabling users to see the underlying data sources in the UN. This is designed to help verify answers created via artificial intelligence. Google.org has donated $2 million in capacity-building grants and technical assistance to the platform's infrastructure.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.