Unless You’re Nvidia, the AI Chip Business Is Complicated

The chip industry has broadly benefited from the notion that it is the first in line to see significant revenue from generative AI. The heavy computing horsepower required by services such as ChatGPT has forced tech giants that already own vast networks to pour billions of dollars more into the components needed to power those services. That has boosted demand for central and graphic processors, networking chips and specialized memory, while also prompting an investor stampede into the chip sector. The PHLX index surged 65% in value last year—its best annual performance since 2009—and already has jumped another 24% this year, making it the market’s best-performing tech subsector.