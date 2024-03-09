OpenAI, Google, Meta or Anthropic? A Guide to the Best AI for Your Business

Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan recently wrote that hallucination is a challenge common to all large language models, but that “this is something that we’re constantly working on improving." Anthropic President Daniela Amodei has said that it is “very, very hard" to get the hallucination rate in such models to zero. The company has said that its latest model is twice as likely as its previous one to answer questions accurately, and that eliminating all hallucinations can make models hesitant to answer questions they would otherwise get right.