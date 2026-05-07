Washington and Beijing are weighing the launch of official discussions about artificial intelligence, said people familiar with the matter, as their AI competition threatens to become the arms race of the digital era.
US and China pursue guardrails to stop AI rivalry from spiralling into crisis
SummaryWashington and Beijing recognize that powerful AI models could trigger crises neither side is prepared to manage.
Washington and Beijing are weighing the launch of official discussions about artificial intelligence, said people familiar with the matter, as their AI competition threatens to become the arms race of the digital era.
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