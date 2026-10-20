US bans DeepSeek AI from government systems: What the official notice says about ‘transfer of sensitive data’ to China

The United States has ordered the removal of DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology from most government systems. The ban covers civilian government agencies and technology developed using DeepSeek’s AI models.

The Department of Homeland Security made the order public on 19 October. However, the ban had already taken effect at the end of July, according to the BBC.

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It covers the Treasury, State and Justice departments, among other civilian agencies. Agencies under the Department of Defense are excluded from the order.

What does the official notice say? “DeepSeek's account generation process collects personally identifiable information (PII) and may also track and digitally fingerprint users,” says the official notice.

“DeepSeek's most widely used applications function through a prompt-and-response process that requires presenting information to the model, and which may result in the transfer of sensitive data to the PRC if used by U.S. government employees or vendors," it further says.

“The transfer of the aforementioned information to the PRC, either independently or in combination with publicly available data, could produce actionable intelligence on U.S. persons and/or government programs. The models themselves may contain malware or other security vulnerabilities. Indeed, open-source security research has found that the DeepSeek iOS mobile application contains multiple critical vulnerabilities,” it added.

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As an exception, the notice says that executive agencies may request an exception by asking that the order not apply to the agency, certain actions, or for a delay in compliance. The exception request must be “submitted in writing within 60 days of the issuance of this order and include all necessary information for the issuing official to review and evaluate it”, it says.

Also Read | DeepSeek doubles funding target to $15 billion ahead of 2027 IPO

DeepSeek controversy The move follows criticism of Chinese AI companies by the Trump administration and American firms. President Donald Trump considers China America’s main rival in developing AI. He sees this technology as crucial to America’s future.

Earlier this year, White House technology lead Michael Kratsios raised concerns in an internal memo. He alleged “malicious exploitation” of American AI firms, mainly by Chinese rivals. Anthropic and OpenAI have also accused Chinese firms, including DeepSeek, of copying their AI models.

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Despite these concerns, DeepSeek has become popular since its public release in 2025. Heavy demand has sometimes caused its servers to stop working. Its free chatbot ranks among the most downloaded apps on Apple’s App Store.

American technology companies also use DeepSeek’s models in their services. These include Snowflake, Vercel and OpenRouter. Startups have shown strong interest because its open-source models are cheaper to use.

Also Read | DeepSeek narrows AI gap with US rivals to 3%, challenging US dominance

Developers pay much less than they would for closed models from major American companies. Chinese company DeepSeek has also reported much lower model development costs than its American rivals.

It said training its first model cost about $6 million last year. OpenAI’s GPT-4 is associated with costs of roughly $100 million. These figures sent technology shares falling.

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DeepSeek released its latest version last week. Online users praised its performance, including its ability to write computer software. Some said it performed better than OpenAI’s most advanced tools on common AI tasks.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.