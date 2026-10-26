US Berkeley prof. stops grading students' homework over AI use: ‘No point’ as students score top marks; how it happened?

A professor at the University of California, Berkeley, has changed his approach to assessing students’ homework after finding that artificial intelligence (AI) tools were helping them achieve high scores.

Richard Borcherds, a mathematician who won the prestigious Fields Medal in 1998, believes the growing use of AI in academic assignments has made conventional grading less meaningful. He now places greater emphasis on whether students submit their homework rather than whether their answers are correct.

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“Student use of AI for homework is now widespread,” Borcherds said, according to a report by the New York Post. “Grading for correctness just adds a huge incentive for them to use AI for homework instead of doing it themselves, and penalizes students for honesty,” he added.

Professor says grading AI-generated homework is a waste of resources Borcherds also questioned the value of spending time and money on graders to assess answers that may have been generated using AI. He described the practice as an inefficient use of resources, while admitting that he had yet to find a satisfactory alternative.

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The mathematician said distinguishing between work completed by students and answers produced by AI had become increasingly challenging as the technology improved.

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“There is no easy way to tell the difference between human and AI-generated work. Occasionally one could tell it is AI because AI made a few characteristic errors, but AI has now improved so much that it rarely makes obvious mistakes,” he said.

AI could outperform human mathematicians, professor warns Borcherds' concerns go beyond the difficulties of evaluating homework. He has also raised questions about the long-term future of mathematics as AI systems become more capable.

In an interview with the Daily Californian, UC Berkeley's student newspaper, he cautioned that further advances in the technology could eventually leave human mathematicians unable to match its capabilities.

“If AI continues to improve at present rate, then, in a few years, there’ll be nothing human mathematicians can do that AI can’t do better,” he told the publication.

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The professor also admitted that he was unsure what guidance to offer students planning to pursue mathematics as a career. According to him, the subject seemed relatively protected from technological disruption until around five years ago, even as AI began affecting other professions.

“I have no idea what to advise. I even asked ChatGPT this exact question, and even ChatGPT said it didn’t have any idea what was going to happen,” he said.

In-person exams remain the preferred option With no clear solution to the growing use of AI in homework, Borcherds has turned to traditional, in-person examinations, during which students are prohibited from using electronic devices.

He believes online examinations have lost much of their effectiveness because students can use AI applications to answer questions. Borcherds said he could not determine precisely which students were using the technology, but noted that average scores in online exams had risen substantially.

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He also suggested that university mathematics departments could need several years to respond effectively to AI's rapid development. Resistance to change within academic institutions could further slow the process, he added.

Drawing comparisons with earlier technological transformations, Borcherds cited the replacement of hand weaving by looms and horses by motor cars. However, he argued that the changes taking place in mathematics were unlike previous disruptions.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened in mathematics, though,” he said.

Berkeley asks faculty to clarify AI rules UC Berkeley has introduced guidance asking faculty members to clearly communicate their expectations regarding the use of AI in their courses.

Anne Marie Richard, the university's assistant vice provost for undergraduate education and chief academic technology officer, said the Berkeley Division of the Academic Senate asks instructors to specify course requirements in their syllabuses, including the rules governing AI tools.

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The university has also examined AI-detection platforms such as Turnitin and Rumi. However, these tools were reportedly not considered sufficiently reliable to be introduced as a standard solution across the campus.

Consequently, individual instructors continue to decide how AI can be used in their classrooms and what restrictions should apply to students.

For Borcherds, the challenges surrounding homework assessments represent just one aspect of the wider debate over AI's potential consequences for society.

“If the worst effect of AI on society is that it is harder to assess homework then I will be very relieved,” he said.

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