US midterm election: What a Democratic Congress could mean for AI giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, and Meta

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Higher Taxes on Data Centres The expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, particularly data centres, has become an important political issue in the US. The rising electricity bills, water consumption, and the environmental impact of these facilities have have been a talking point in the country.

Ron Wyden, a ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, recently unveiled a plan to raise taxes on data centres and restrict their business tax benefits, including investment-related benefits. He proposed taxes on a range of data-centre services, including data storage, cloud services, AI training, inference services, and high-volume data processing. The bill would allow exceptions for internet infrastructure and traditional IT departments.

A Democratic-controlled Senate could give lawmakers greater scope to expand these investigations.

What analysts say? Market participants also see the possibility of a slowdown in AI infrastructure investment under a Democratic-controlled Senate. Tapas Strickland, chief market strategist at Moomoo ANZ in Sydney, told Reuters that the pace of AI data-centre expansion could slow, particularly in Texas, as policymakers assess their approach to the industry. He pointed to Texas and Georgia, which he said account for about a third of US AI data-centre spending and projects, and argued that Democratic victories in both states' gubernatorial races could affect the pace of expansion.

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Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of Longbow Asset Management, told Reuters that a Democratic sweep of Congress could increase regulatory pressure on technology companies, particularly those involved in AI. In his view, this could moderate the rapid growth in the AI sector.

Also Read | Five takeaways from Democrats’ stunning midterm blowout

A look back at past investigations Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft, and Google have a huge AI exposure.

Microsoft's Azure cloud business and it's partnership with OpenAI has been in focus. It may be recalled, in April 2025, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden questioned its partnership with OpenAI, seeking details about investment arrangements, access to technology, and their potential impact on competition. The Federal Trade Commission had also examined partnerships between Microsoft and OpenAI.

Reportedly, Google has also faced scrutiny over both its AI partnerships and its market position. In April 2025, Senator Warren and Wyden questioned its partnership with Anthropic. Separately, the US Justice Department also pursued antitrust cases against Google over its search and advertising technology businesses.

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For Nvidia, its data center business is among the top revenue generators. The company recorded $89 billion in revenue in the quarter ended July 26, 2026, up 117% year-on-year and accounting for more than 92% of its total revenue of $96.2 billion. It may be recalled, in 2024, the US Department of Justice began scrutinising its dominant position in AI chips and its business practices. Furhter, in February 2026, Democratic senators Warren, Wyden and Richard Blumenthal urged federal regulators to investigate the company's $20 billion licensing deal which involved Groq's AI chip technology and the hiring of its executives and employees.

Meta's data-centre investments have also attracted congressional scrutiny. On 14 October, Senator Ron Wyden, along with six other Democratic senators, questioned CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company's use of federal research and development tax credits to fund its AI data-centre expansion. The senators said Meta's claimed R&D tax credits had increased from $700 million in 2023 to $4 billion in 2025 and sought an explanation of how the company qualified its data-centre spending for these credits.

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(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15...Read More ✕ Devansh Sharma Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.



Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.