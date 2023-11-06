Vinod Khosla, a billionaire Venture Capitalist, technologist, and one of the initial supporters of OpenAI, has outlined 10 predictions regarding the upcoming landscape of the world. These forecasts serve as the foundation for his investment philosophy.

As per a report from Money Control, Khosla's predictions revolve predominantly around technology and AI reshaping societal structures, from the anticipated proliferation of one billion bipedal robots within the next 25 years to the quest for more effective sources of plant-based protein to supplant animal protein. Reportedly, he shared on X that the objective of these predictions is to extend the resources currently accessible to only 10 percent of the population to the remaining 90 percent.

Khosla discussed the possibility of having AI-driven, nearly cost-free doctors between 2030 and 2035. He noted the lack of AI expertise among most medical professionals and emphasized their inability to foresee the advancements AI might make by 2030-35, reported the publication.

He also reportedly highlighted the inaccuracy of predictions made by medical experts since he first wrote about AI in medicine in 2012. He further explained that the exponential curve of technological advancement is challenging for humans to intuitively grasp, making it difficult to imagine the capabilities of smart technologies in 2050, much like how today's smartphones were unimaginable 20 years ago.

In addition to his previous AI prediction, Vinod Khosla envisions a future where there will be one billion bipedal robots within the next 25 years. He envisions the potential to liberate humans from the least desirable jobs, spanning from factory workers to farm laborers and more. He emphasizes the importance of executing this transformation with consideration, empathy, and compassion to ensure that a human touch remains an integral part of the process, adds the report.

According to the report, Khosla also underscores the importance of shifting towards a more idea-centric approach in "programming" using natural language. He envisions a future where the craftsmanship of coding becomes commoditized, making the field accessible to individuals without the traditional computer science degree. This transformation is just one of countless examples of how entire industries could experience significant disruption.

In his technology prediction, the technologist reportedly envisions the creation of Mach 5 airplanes capable of transporting passengers from New York to London, which is halfway across the world, in just 90 minutes. He anticipates that this development will be realized within the next 25 years.

Focusing on sustainability, Khosla also explores the potential for substituting animal-based protein with plant-based protein. In his second prediction, he illustrates this by considering the cultivation of cows on alfalfa, which contains RuBisCO to boost their protein levels, adds the report.

Furthermore, in his concluding prediction, Vinod Khosla recognizes the urgency of decreasing the carbon footprint in the face of global warming. He believes that achieving this goal can be accomplished by expanding improved technologies across various sectors, including cement, steel, agriculture, transportation, power production, HVAC, and more.

While he acknowledges that many of these endeavors may not yield the desired results, he remains optimistic that some will undoubtedly succeed in addressing the challenge of carbon emissions in vital areas.

