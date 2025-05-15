Mint Explainer: Vibe coding—the developer’s latest buzzword
SummaryOpenAI's $3 billion acquisition of Windsurf highlights the rise of vibe coding, a new programming philosophy merging AI with traditional coding practices. As Indian startups embrace this trend, the question remains: are enterprises ready to adopt these innovative tools?
Last week, OpenAI agreed to acquire AI-based coding startup Windsurf for $3 billion—underlining just how prominent the “vibe coding" trend has become, especially among startups targeting enterprise software. In India, too, the space is buzzing with activity as young firms rush to build intuitive, AI-powered developer tools. But are enterprises buying in? Mint explains.